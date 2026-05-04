/Clashes break out between TMC and BJP amid West Bengal vote-counting: Stone-pelting, vandalism reported

Amid the counting of votes in West Bengal, clashes have erupted between BJP and TMC workers, this time in Cooch Behar's Dinhata. This came amid the trends indicating a BJP sweep in Bengal where the assembly has 294 seats. The ruling TMC is trailing, with CM Mamata Banerjee alleging irregularities and exuding confidence that TMC will win. According to local reports, stine pelting and vandalism was reported in Cooch Behar. Workers from both parties threw bricks and stones and used sticks during the clashes in Dinhata, according the reports. "In Asansol, a political party's camp was vandalised; the perpetrators are being identified and will face charges," said a police official while talking to the press. The Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mob.
Earlier on Saturday, violent clashes broke out between TMC and BJP workers during the re-election in the South 24 Parganas district of Bengal. Voters had alleged that a local TMC leader had threatened and intimidated them in places like Falta and Magrahat West.
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What are the trends suggesting?
As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) leads at 3pm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 194 seats and has won 1, followed by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) with 92 seats, including 91 leading and 1 won. The Indian National Congress (INC) holds 2 seats, while Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) also has 2 seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and All India Secular Front (AISF) are leading in 1 seat each. The total tally stands at 293 seats, with 2 seats already declared.