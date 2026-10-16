Central Delhi is on alert on Friday (Oct 16), as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called a "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Central Park in Connaught Place. The gathering is expected to begin at 5 pm, while traffic restrictions around the area may start from 3 pm.

Closures and restrictions

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17. Delhi Traffic Police has warned of congestion and diversions on 21 roads and stretches across central Delhi, with arrangements likely to change depending on the situation on the ground. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

No blanket closure of shops, offices, markets or Palika Bazaar has been confirmed, though access and business activity around Connaught Place may be disrupted. Delhi Metro services have not been confirmed as closed.

Railway station access

No announcement says all roads leading to New Delhi Railway Station will be shut. However, stretches such as Chelmsford Road, Basant Lane and Minto Road could be affected. Travellers with trains to catch have been advised to leave earlier than usual, check live traffic updates, consider taking the Metro and follow police instructions if their usual route is diverted.

Reason for the protest

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has urged people to gather carrying the national flag. The party has linked the protest to demands concerning voting rights, alleged irregularities in voter rolls and the recent arrests of its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The party is also campaigning against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. These are allegations and demands raised by the party, not established findings of wrongdoing.

Court and police position

The Delhi High Court declined to stop the proposed protest. Delhi Police has said it will take necessary steps to regulate the gathering and maintain public order, and has appealed to the public to stay away. Authorities said they may allow a selected group to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable location, subject to on-the-ground arrangements.

Advice for commuters

The period from 3 pm onwards is the most critical for traffic disruption. Motorists have been asked to follow instructions from traffic personnel and avoid parking on roads near the protest site. Using public transport where practical may help reduce delays.