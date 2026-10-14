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  • /CJP's Dipke calls for 'Lehra do Tiranga' protest at Delhi's Connaught Place on Oct 16

CJP's Dipke calls for 'Lehra do Tiranga' protest at Delhi's Connaught Place on Oct 16

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 19:16 IST | Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 19:16 IST
CJP's Dipke calls for 'Lehra do Tiranga' protest at Delhi's Connaught Place on Oct 16

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced a 'Lehra do Tiranga' protest at Delhi's Connaught Place on October 16 following the detention of party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a fresh protest at Delhi's Connaught Place on October 16 after its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police along with 11 other activists.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called on people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm with the national flag as part of the 'Lehra do Tiranga' campaign.

"I urge all patriots to come to Central Park, CP, at 5 pm on Oct 16 with tricolour. We will show waving Tiranga is not crime," Dipke said.

The announcement came after Das and Ranka were remanded to five days of judicial custody. They were allegedly detained for trespassing into private property while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar, a denotified protest site, and violating bonds that required them to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, their associate Ajinkya Shinde was released on a personal bond, CJP legal head Ratna Singh said. Shinde was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months. He was released after furnishing a personal bond and a surety of Rs 5,000.

About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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