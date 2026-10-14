/CJP's Dipke calls for 'Lehra do Tiranga' protest at Delhi's Connaught Place on Oct 16

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a fresh protest at Delhi's Connaught Place on October 16 after its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police along with 11 other activists.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called on people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm with the national flag as part of the 'Lehra do Tiranga' campaign.

"I urge all patriots to come to Central Park, CP, at 5 pm on Oct 16 with tricolour. We will show waving Tiranga is not crime," Dipke said.

The announcement came after Das and Ranka were remanded to five days of judicial custody. They were allegedly detained for trespassing into private property while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar, a denotified protest site, and violating bonds that required them to maintain peace.