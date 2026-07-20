/CJP delegates meet JP Nadda after government reaches out; mass detentions reported near parliament

In a key development amid escalating student and youth protests in the national capital, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda at his residence on Monday (July 20). The brief 10-minute meeting came after a delay of over two hours, following an earlier outreach by the government to initiate formal discussions with the youth-led group. During the interaction, Das and Ranka formally handed over a memorandum outlining their core demands, which include key examination reforms, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, immediate relief for activist Sonam Wangchuk, and compensation for families affected by examination irregularities.

According to CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, Minister Nadda accepted the written draft and assured the delegation that he would hold internal discussions with senior government leadership regarding the issues raised.

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"While we submit a written letter with our demands, he has assured us that he will meanwhile speak internally," Das stated following the meeting, confirming that the dialogue process remains active.

The high-stakes political meeting coincided with mounting unrest across central Delhi. As talks took place inside the minister's residence, chaos erupted near Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar, where thousands of demonstrators had gathered for a 'Sansad Chalo' march coinciding with the opening of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Security forces deployed barricades, ‘lathi’ charges, and tear gas to stop marchers heading toward the high-security zone, resulting in reports of widespread detentions and scattered clashes.

Acknowledging the unfolding situation outside, the CJP delegation noted concerning reports of mass detentions of student activists and supporters across key areas of the capital.