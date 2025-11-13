/CIK raids 24 locations in Kashmir: 15 detained, including 5 doctors, in Red Fort blast probe

On Thursday, the Counterintelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Crime Investigation Department (CID), carried out extensive searches at over 24 locations across the Kashmir Valley as part of the ongoing probe into the recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort. Officials described the operations as a joint effort targeting multiple sites, with expectations of detentions and key recoveries to advance the investigation.

This development follows intensified anti-terrorist operations by Jammu and Kashmir Police, which have been ramping up across the Kashmir division since early morning. In total, raids spanned more than 24 locations, leading to the detention of around 15 individuals, including five doctors, paramedic staff, and others linked to the three main doctors implicated in both the Faridabad terror case and the Red Fort blast.

Five doctors were picked up by security forces for questioning. These doctors were picked up overnight by a special investigation team from the J&K Police and are under questioning.

In a significant breakthrough, the courses in Delhi Police confirmed via DNA testing that Dr. Umar Un Nabi was the perpetrator of the Red Fort blast. The identification was bolstered by the discovery of the suspect's leg, trapped between the steering wheel and accelerator pedal of the attack vehicle post-explosion. The DNA profile matched that of his mother, providing conclusive evidence. Authorities are pursuing additional leads aggressively, with further developments anticipated in the coming days.



