/Chandigarh police registers FIR for abetment of suicide in Haryana IPS officer's death; DGP among those named

The Chandigarh police in an official statement said that on Thursday (October 9, 2025) it has registered an FIR in connection with the death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Earlier on Oct 9, wife of IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has filed an abetment to suicide complaint against top officers. She cited a nine-page suicide note left by her husband, in which he allegedly named 12 officers, including State DGP Shatrujeet Kapur accusing them of sustained harassment and caste-based discrimination. The complaint, lodged with Chandigarh Police on Wednesday night, sought an FIR under abetment and SC/ST Act provisions, calling the death a result of "systematic persecution" by powerful superiors. Kumar's body was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the basement of his Sector 11 house. His wife sought Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's intervention to ensure that an FIR is lodged. Kumar was a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who was recently posted as the inspector general of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria.

Read More | Senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead at his official Chandigarh residence

"An FIR under Section 108 rw 3(5) (abetment of suicide) and 3 (1) (r) POA (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been registered against the accused mentioned in the final note. Further investigations is underway," Chandigarh police said in a brief statement. When asked about the next course of action, a Chandigarh police official said, "We will investigate the allegations which have been levelled."

What the wife alleged

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Amneet said that her husband had “unimpeachable integrity and extraordinary public spirit” but he faced "years of systematic humiliation, harassment, and persecution" by senior officers. Further, she alleged, according to the complaint, “This is not a case of ordinary suicide but the direct result of systematic persecution of an honest officer from a Scheduled Caste community by powerful superiors.” Amneet sought an FIR under BNS Section 108 (abetment to suicide) and provisions of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.