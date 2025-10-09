/Haryana cop who shot himself dead alleges caste bias in 9-page suicide note, wife files abetment case against DGP

In a major development following the suicide of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has filed an abetment to suicide complaint against top officers. She cited a nine-page suicide note left by her husband, in which he allegedly named 12 officers, accusing them of sustained harassment and caste-based discrimination. The complaint, lodged with Chandigarh Police on Wednesday night, seeks an FIR under abetment and SC/ST Act provisions, calling the death a result of "systematic persecution" by powerful superiors.

Amneet said that her husband had “unimpeachable integrity and extraordinary public spirit” but he faced "years of systematic humiliation, harassment, and persecution" by senior officers. Further, she alleged, according to the complaint, “This is not a case of ordinary suicide but the direct result of systematic persecution of an honest officer from a Scheduled Caste community by powerful superiors.” Amneet sought an FIR under BNS Section 108 (abetment to suicide) and provisions of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Citing an FIR registered on October 6 in Rohtak, Amneet said that he faced “systematic persecution” that pushed him to take the extreme step. She claimed Puran Kumar had faced years of caste-based discrimination and repeated humiliation over his Scheduled Caste background, and despite invoking protection under the SC/ST Act, his pleas were ignored. Referring to the suicide note, she called it “a document of a broken spirit,” alleging that it named several senior officers. “My husband’s only crime was honesty in service,” she wrote, urging the arrest of the DGP and SP, whom she fears may influence the investigation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source