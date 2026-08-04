/'Bunch of idiots': Udhayanidhi and his DMK slams Vijay's TVK after arrest, massive protest begins in Chennai

Soon after DMK leader and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest, protests began in Chennai as security forces were left to tackle both DMK and TVK supporters. In his first reaction, Udhayanidhi claimed that the case is “false” and he will face the consequence while fighting it legally. He called the TVK “bunch of idiots” adding that he is not afraid of arrests. The DMK youth wing also issued a lengthy statement while DMK MPs and MLAs also reacted. The DMK youth wing of which Udhayanidhi is the chief, claimed that TVK government resorted to the action instead of responding to the questions he had raised over its handling of the Cauvery water dispute. It said that the arrest reflected the government’s “helplessness.”

"Mr. Udhayanidhi did not refer to any individual in his speech. It is others who are twisting his remarks by claiming they were vulgar and contained double entendres. As it is not in a position to answer the questions to be raised by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly session, the government has chosen to arrest him instead,” the statement said. The youth wing alleged that if the dialogues delivered by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in his films were compiled, they would contain language more objectionable than Udhayanidhi’s speech. “Even in his last film, he uttered swear words,” the statement claimed. It also accused the TVK of failing to condemn BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran for allegedly making remarks linking an actor with the Chief Minister. The DMK youth wing maintained that the arrest was politically motivated and intended to divert attention from the State government’s response to the Cauvery issue.

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Kanimozhi also reacted saying that the government led by Vijay lacks courage to face DMK as a Opposition and is therefore resorting to “oppressive tactics.” Former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has not issued a statement on the matter, but he held a meeting at the party headquarters, ‘Anna Arivalayam’ in Chennai. meanwhile Madras High Court will shortly hear Udhayanidhi's plea.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest and his remark