Budget 2020: Centre allocates Rs 30, 757 crore for J&K, Rs 5598 crore for Ladakh

The government allocated Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 5598 crore for Ladakh for 2020-21 in the Union Budget 2020.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the allocations for the two union territories while presenting the Budget for the coming fiscal.

Jammu and Kashmir are under the President's rule at present. Following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was converted into a UT. Ladakh, which was part of the state, was formed as a separate UT.