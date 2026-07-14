/BMTC suspends conductor after he asked Karnataka Minister to get off bus: VIDEO

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has suspended a driver-conductor after he reportedly asked Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh to get off the bus for not having the exact fare. The action was taken by BTMC against the conductor identified as Ramakrishna T G following a probe when the minister boarded a bus from the Hebbal bus stand on route 279E, Kempegowda Bus Station to Nagashettihalli.



BMTC confirmed that the Transport Minister handed the conductor a Rs 100 note for two tickets, informing him that he did not have smaller change. The conductor reportedly insisted that the minister either pay the exact fare of Rs 12 or disembark from the bus.



BMTC noted that it introduced a UPI-based ticketing system in 2024, adding that nearly 53 per cent of its total ticket revenue is now collected through digital UPI payments. “It has been viewed seriously that the driver-cum-conductor failed to inform the passenger, particularly the minister, about the availability of this facility,” BMTC said.

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Karnataka Transport Minister's surprise visit to the city

It further informed that when Suresh told the bus conductor that he did not have the required change, Ramakrishna behaved rudely and discourteously. The scene unfolded while Suresh was on a surprise visit to the bus by posing as a passenger last Saturday. The minister paid a surprise visit for two hours across several major areas of Bengaluru, including Jayamahal, TV Tower, Manyata Tech Park, RT Nagar, CBI Road, Hebbal, Nagawara, Hennur, Hennur Bande, Byrathi Bande, and Geddalahalli, to examine actual road operations and crew behaviour.