/Bihar student protest: 6-year-old demands CM Samrat Choudhary’s resignation, video goes viral

A six-year-old boy from Patna is making headlines after he was allegedly detained by Bihar Police during a student protest in the state's capital. In a video that has gone viral, he is seen questioning lathi-charge on demonstrators. He also demands Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s resignation. Police, however, clarified that the child was not arrested or detained.

In the video, the boy, dressed in a red T-shirt and denim trousers and wearing a traditional tilak, demanded answers over the police action against protesting students. “I want an answer on who ordered the action. Students’ head got hit. He should resign. I want to ask SP who was behind the order. I will ask the same thing to DM as well. I want an answer," he said. He also said that he was “exercising his rights as a citizen concerned about the future". The boy appearance at the protest and attempted to climb a barricade when he was taken away by police, according to videos circulating on social media.

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