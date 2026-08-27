/Bihar student protest: 6-year-old demands CM Samrat Choudhary’s resignation, video goes viral

A six-year-old boy from Patna is making headlines after he was allegedly detained by Bihar Police during a student protest in the state's capital. In a video that has gone viral, he is seen questioning lathi-charge on demonstrators. He also demands Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s resignation. Police, however, clarified that the child was not arrested or detained.
In the video, the boy, dressed in a red T-shirt and denim trousers and wearing a traditional tilak, demanded answers over the police action against protesting students. “I want an answer on who ordered the action. Students’ head got hit. He should resign. I want to ask SP who was behind the order. I will ask the same thing to DM as well. I want an answer," he said. He also said that he was “exercising his rights as a citizen concerned about the future". The boy appearance at the protest and attempted to climb a barricade when he was taken away by police, according to videos circulating on social media.
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Why are students in Bihar protesting?
The students in Bihar are protesting for the Teachers’ Recruitment Exams scheduled to be conducted by the BPSC next month. Another section of protesters demanded the cancellation of the BPSC Combined Competitive Examination held earlier this year. All the protesters took part in ‘Mukhyamantri Awas Gherao’ as part of their protest on Tuesday. Thousands took to the streets in Patna and marched towards the Bihar chief minister’s residence. The protesters were met with heavy security and police used water cannons and resorted to a lathi-charge as protesters breached barricades and moved towards Dak Bungalow. Videos of the confrontation, including the police lathi-charge, surfaced on social media. Some protesters were also seen allegedly throwing stones at police personnel. In one video, a young police officer appeared to slap a protester, while another showed a woman protester fainting by the roadside.