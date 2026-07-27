/Bihar cop caught on camera firing AK-47 at student protesters, suspended

A cop in Bihar was caught on camera using AK-47 rifle while dispersing students gathered to protest against the irregularities in government examination amid massive Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest in New Delhi. The cop identified as Abhishek Patel who was a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constable has now been suspended. The action by the cop was taken after violence broke out between students and Bihar Police on Saturday amid ‘Bihar Bandh’, called by student organisations and opposition groups. As the video of the incident went viral, authorities investigated both the involvement of students and excessive force used by the personnel. Police also used tear gas, carried out a baton charge and fired warning shots to disperse the crowd.

What SC said on police excesses?

This comes after the Supreme Court on Monday (Jul 27) said that “mere agitation can't be grounds for police excesses.” The top court urged forces to use “self-evolved discipline” in times of protest. It also emphasized that the Indian Constitution grants the right to protest to all citizens. The Court has directed that all petitions pertaining to the same issue from across the country will be heard on Tuesday, July 28. "Right to peaceful protest is absolutely guaranteed. That cannot be denied. Merely because there is agitation cannot justify police excess. Just because there is an agitation does not mean there should be lathi charge. Self- evolved discipline is needed which is essential to democratic process," the CJI remarked.“ He also called for a uniformed protocol on agitations, and not just restricted to Delhi. “There should be a protocol in place. This is not a question of Delhi only. Uniformity of protocol is needed. There should be proper space and no restriction. But if there is some anti-social elements etc that can be taken care of,” he said. "Life of every individual irrespective of who they are is important," said Justice Bagchi.