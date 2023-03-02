Assam aims to set Guinness World Record for largest Bihu dance with 11,500 performers

Assam is making a major push to break the world record for the largest performance of Bihu at the Rongali Bihu festivities next month by holding workshops in all 31 of its districts.

About 11,000 folk dancers and musicians will gather at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium for an hour-long performance on April 14, when Bohag or Rongali Bihu festivities start.

In addition to the concert itself, preparations are being made to provide suitable accommodation options for the artists who will assemble in Guwahati from all around Assam.

The Assam government organised the event at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's initiative, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to attend. The chief ministers and governors of each state will also be invited.

This is the Northeast India's second attempt at setting the record for the biggest folk dance performance. Nagaland performed Konyak at Mon Town on April 5, 2019, setting a new Guinness World Record. 4,687 artists participated.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday in Dispur, Sarma stated that the state has been given "preliminary clearance" for further inspection and that a video of Bihu dancers dancing at the stadium has been sent to the Guinness World Records officials as part of the application process.

“We want to popularise Bihu and take it to the world stage. A total of 11,140 dancers will participate in the record attempt, including ‘Bihuwa’ and ‘Bihuwati’ (Assamese men and women clad in traditional Muga attire to perform Bihu),” Sarma added.

In an effort to promote Rongali Bihu, Sarma also said that the region will have a seven-day Bihu festival beginning in 2024, similar to Nagaland's well-known Hornbill festival.

