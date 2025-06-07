/Arrested YouTuber Jasbir Singh had links to 150 Pakistani Contacts, with ISI links

In a recent development, the Punjab Police have uncovered around 150 contact numbers from Jasbir Singh. Earlier Punjab Police’s State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) arrested Jasbir, allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Jasbir was a former Indian Army personnel who was also behind the JaanMahal YouTube channel with over 11 lakh subscribers, ostensibly posting travel and cooking vlogs. The ongoing investigation reveals that Jasbir maintained contact with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) individuals.

According to sources close to the case, Jasbir Singh is said to have travelled to Pakistan at least six times in the past few years, each time meeting allegedly with ISI-connected people. Investigators indicate that one of the prime handlers, named Ehsan-ur-Rehman alias "Danish", was a visa officer at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi and was constantly in touch with Singh. In a shocking confession, Singh also admitted to having given his laptop to Danish at one of their meetings.

Jasbir attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on Danish's invitation, where he met Pakistani Army officials and vloggers. The accused has also travelled to Pakistan on three occasions, including in 2020, 2021 and 2024, and came into direct contact with ISI officers, who subsequently cultivated and recruited him to carry out espionage activities within India, he added earlier.

The DGP said that after Jyoti Malhotra's arrest, the accused, Jasbir, had attempted to erase all traces of his communications with these PIOs to avoid detection. Further investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators, he added.