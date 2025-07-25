/Army jawan killed, two others injured after landmine blast in J&K's Poonch

Following this, search operations were launched by special operations group of local police, CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles in different areas of Poonch's Surankote and Mendhar regions
An Army jawan was killed and two were injured in a landmine explosion on Friday (July 25) on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch region. The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army took it to X to offer condolences on the death of the soldier and said, "#GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice, while on an area domination patrol in general area of #Krishna Ghati brigade on 25 July 2025, following a mine blast. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."
Operations were also launched in Sari, Ustan, Pathankhor, Lohar Mohalla, Chandimarh, Phagal, Hari top and Kaagwali in Surankote, Limba, and Ucchad and Kallar-Gursai in Mendhar, but no arrests were made, officials said.
Security deployment has also been massive in the valley in light of the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage that is currently ongoing. Earlier during the week, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat presided over a high-level joint meeting to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.
The 13-day-long 'Budha Amarnath' pilgrimage in Poonch will start on July 28 from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu and end on August 9. J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat, Special DGP Javaid Gillani, IGP Bhimsen Tuti, and IG CRPF Gopal K Rao arrived at the district police lines at Poonch and conducted a joint security review with Rajouri and Poonch officers for the yatra that is scheduled to take place, officials said.