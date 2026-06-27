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Anantnag Police enhance Amarnath Yatra security with anti-drone mock drill

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 14:45 IST | Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 14:45 IST
Anantnag Police enhance Amarnath Yatra security with anti-drone mock drill

Anantnag Police enhance Amarnath Yatra security with anti-drone mock drill Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

The exercise also assessed the effectiveness of communication channels, response time, inter-unit coordination, and compliance with established SOPs.

Ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra-2026, Anantnag Police today conducted a comprehensive mock drill on a simulated rogue drone sighting along the stretch from GDC Chowk, Khanabal to Sanal Crossing to strengthen operational preparedness against emerging aerial threats.

The exercise was aimed at assessing the preparedness, coordination, and response capabilities of police personnel in dealing with drone-related security incidents. During the simulation, a rogue drone was detected by deployed teams, which promptly relayed the information to the Police Control Room (PCR) and Joint Police Control Room (JPCR) in strict adherence to the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

On receiving the alert, police teams immediately initiated the prescribed response protocols to neutralise the simulated threat. Simultaneously, the Anti-Drone Detachment was activated and swiftly deployed to the location, ensuring a coordinated and time-bound response.

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The exercise also assessed the effectiveness of communication channels, response time, inter-unit coordination, and compliance with established SOPs.

The mock drill forms part of the comprehensive security preparedness measures being undertaken by Anantnag Police to ensure the safe, secure, and smooth conduct of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra-2026.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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