/Anantnag Police enhance Amarnath Yatra security with anti-drone mock drill

Ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra-2026, Anantnag Police today conducted a comprehensive mock drill on a simulated rogue drone sighting along the stretch from GDC Chowk, Khanabal to Sanal Crossing to strengthen operational preparedness against emerging aerial threats.

The exercise was aimed at assessing the preparedness, coordination, and response capabilities of police personnel in dealing with drone-related security incidents. During the simulation, a rogue drone was detected by deployed teams, which promptly relayed the information to the Police Control Room (PCR) and Joint Police Control Room (JPCR) in strict adherence to the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

On receiving the alert, police teams immediately initiated the prescribed response protocols to neutralise the simulated threat. Simultaneously, the Anti-Drone Detachment was activated and swiftly deployed to the location, ensuring a coordinated and time-bound response.

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The exercise also assessed the effectiveness of communication channels, response time, inter-unit coordination, and compliance with established SOPs.