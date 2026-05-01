/AIIMS Delhi warns against infant screen time, links early exposure to autism-like signs

Researchers at AIIMS Delhi and other institutions have issued a firm warning against exposing infants specifically under the age of one year to digital screen. According to the researchers children are highly susceptible to devlop a likelihood of autism-like signs by age 3. Doctors recommend no screen exposure for children under 18 months, and ideally no screens before age 3. While medical experts claim that there is no clean casual reltionship between clinical autism and screen time, but there are chances of developing vitual autism.

Researchers from AIIMS Raipur did a meta-analysis of 2,857 children under age 5 and found that average screen time was 2.22 hours per day almost twice the WHO recommended time. Parents often use screen to distract their children, to manage tantrums, keep them occupied during busy moments, or create short breaks for themselves. While this can help in short term, but overuse can hinder cognitive growth.

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Researchers used a sample of 150 children with autism, 50 typically developing children at the age group of 3-18. The study focuses on device addiction and psychological and behavioural impacts, not just exposure. Researchers did a cross sectional study meaning studying the samples at any one point of time, they did not do a temporal study to have comprehensive understanding.

The findings supported the hypothesis that children with autism were exposed to digital screen at an early age. The study found a strong correlation between the screen exposure at early age and autism but did not establish it to be the cause of autism.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition affecting communication and social interaction. Early childhood is crucial for cognitive and social development. Signs of Autism include lack of eye contact, delayed speech and loss of previously learned skills.