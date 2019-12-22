AIIMS experts to conduct second autopsy on bodies of four rape accused killed in Telangana encounter

Three forensic experts from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have been sent to Hyderabad to conduct a second autopsy on the bodies of the four accused who were killed in the alleged Telangana encounter on December 6.

"Second autopsy is done in rare cases till then the bodies are stored in cold chambers," a source said.

"As per New Delhi AIIMS Director's consent, a medical board of three faculty members of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, AIIMS is constituted to conduct the second postmortem examination on the bodies of four persons who died in exchange of fire on Dec 6, 2019, in Telangana, in mortuary of Gandhi Hospital Telangana on Dec 23, 2019, at sharp 9 am," Telangana Special Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said.

This comes after Telangana state administration was directed to conduct a second autopsy on the bodies of four men who were accused of the gang-rape and murder of a female doctor in Hyderabad and were killed in an alleged encounter with the police.