The People living close to the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir are finally moving back to their houses in areas like Uri in Baramulla and Tangdar in Kupwara. These people bore the maximum brunt of the war between India and Pakistan. Properties worth millions were destroyed by the Pakistan army's shelling along the border in areas like Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch and Akhnoor.

The civilian population has taken shelter in colleges and other government facilities since the start of the massive shelling from across the border. Around 22 civilians had died in Pakistan shelling across various locations along the LoC and International Border. Around six villages in Uri have been sanitised so far and people have been allowed to move back to their houses.

''We are thankful to the district administration who for the last one week have been taking care of the people from border villages. I also thank the people of Baramulla who opened their houses, hotels for the people of URI. I am highly thankful and if at all they ever need our help, we would always come forward. I also thank the Gurdwara committee for taking care of our Hindu and Sikh families in the area. I want to tell people that all the villages are being sanitised one by one. So far six villages have been sanitised and have kept the buses for those, and they can now move to their houses, and it's a request to these families: if they find any shells or anything please inform the authorities as soon as possible, and we are sure other villages will be cleared by evening too, '' said MLA Uri, Sajad Shafi.

People living close to LoC have lost their houses, commercial properties, cars and vehicles. The damage was done to religious places including mosques, temples and Gurudwara's. The cattle and farms were destroyed as well.

''The MLA of our area has arranged for the vehicles for us to go back to our houses. We are going back to our houses, and we only want peace. We are going after five to six days. Our houses are destroyed and burnt, and the government should now help us and stop this shelling forever. My house is damaged, my two uncles have lost both their houses, and in our family, five people were injured, '' said a local.

After the ceasefire, there has been much relief among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The commercial activity has started yet again, and people have been out on the streets again. The Srinagar airport has been opened and flights will take off from Tuesday onwards. The schools, colleges and institutions across various parts are likely to open as well.