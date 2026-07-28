/31 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims injured after bus skids off road in J&K's Ganderbal

At least 31 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims sustained injuries after a bus carrying them skidded off the road near the treacherous S-Mode stretch at Hariganiwan in the Gund area of Kangan, Ganderbal district, on Tuesday. The bus, bearing registration number AR11D/5655, reportedly lost control and veered off the road, prompting an immediate multi-agency rescue operation.

A joint rescue effort was launched by the Indian Army's Kilo Force, personnel from the CRPF's 118 Battalion, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Health Department staff, and the Civil Police led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Gund. Rescue operations are ongoing.

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According to officials, all 31 injured pilgrims were initially shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Kangan. After receiving preliminary medical care, they were referred to SKIMS, Srinagar, for advanced treatment.