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31 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims injured after bus skids off road in J&K's Ganderbal

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 09:00 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 09:00 IST
31 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims injured after bus skids off road in J&K's Ganderbal

Security forces for rescue operations at Hariganiwan. Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

According to officials, all 31 injured pilgrims were initially shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Kangan. After receiving preliminary medical care, they were referred to SKIMS, Srinagar, for advanced treatment.

At least 31 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims sustained injuries after a bus carrying them skidded off the road near the treacherous S-Mode stretch at Hariganiwan in the Gund area of Kangan, Ganderbal district, on Tuesday. The bus, bearing registration number AR11D/5655, reportedly lost control and veered off the road, prompting an immediate multi-agency rescue operation.

A joint rescue effort was launched by the Indian Army's Kilo Force, personnel from the CRPF's 118 Battalion, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Health Department staff, and the Civil Police led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Gund. Rescue operations are ongoing.

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According to officials, all 31 injured pilgrims were initially shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Kangan. After receiving preliminary medical care, they were referred to SKIMS, Srinagar, for advanced treatment.

The condition of the injured pilgrims is yet to be officially confirmed. Authorities have also initiated efforts to ascertain the cause of the accident.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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