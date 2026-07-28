/31 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims injured after bus skids off road in J&K's Ganderbal

At least 31 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims sustained injuries after a bus carrying them skidded off the road near the treacherous S-Mode stretch at Hariganiwan in the Gund area of Kangan, Ganderbal district, on Tuesday. The bus, bearing registration number AR11D/5655, reportedly lost control and veered off the road, prompting an immediate multi-agency rescue operation.
A joint rescue effort was launched by the Indian Army's Kilo Force, personnel from the CRPF's 118 Battalion, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Health Department staff, and the Civil Police led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Gund. Rescue operations are ongoing.
Also read: Assam floods: Over 4.45 lakh affected across six districts; 631 villages inundated, Charaideo worst-hit
According to officials, all 31 injured pilgrims were initially shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Kangan. After receiving preliminary medical care, they were referred to SKIMS, Srinagar, for advanced treatment.
The condition of the injured pilgrims is yet to be officially confirmed. Authorities have also initiated efforts to ascertain the cause of the accident.