/10 bullets in seconds: Haryana man shot dead outside his own gym by masked men; Bishnoi link emerges

A 25-year-old gym owner was shot dead in broad daylight on Thursday (June 12) after two motorcycle-borne assailants fired indiscriminately near Fawwara Chowk (Fountain Chowk) in Haryana’s Hansi town. The attackers fired around 10 rounds at close range before fleeing, said police. The gym owner has been identified as Kapil Redhu, was a resident of Jind district and ran a gym near Hansi’s Krantikari Chowk. According to police, the murder took place when Redhu was conducting a morning workout session with a group of clients on the steps outside a row of shops near Fawwara Chowk. The video of the incident was captured on CCTV.

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The CCTV of the video shared by news agency PTI shows two masked men arriving on a motorcycle when several other including the gym owner were exercising on the steps of the gym. The men fire multiple shots hitting Redhu on the head and back. He is seen collapsing on the spot. Another woman exercising near him also suffered injuries. Police said that the gym owner succumbed to his injuries. In the hospital, the doctors found nine bullet injuries on the body. At least six people exercising with Redhu on the staircase witnessed the shooting



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Who is behind the shooting?