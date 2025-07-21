/'World has witnessed the strength of India's military power': PM Modi ahead of Monsoon Session

Ahead of the parliament's Monsoon Session on Monday (July 21), PM Narendra Modi briefed the press.
He mentioned how this session is a matter of pride, as for the first time, the Indian tricolour has been unfurled at the International Space Station. He highlighted Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's feat as he scripted history through SpaceX's Axiom-4 mission.
Crediting the armed forces for their valour and grit, PM Modi also lauded the country's defence equipment and the progress it is bringing.
He said, "This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has witnessed the strength of India's military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes."