/'World has witnessed the strength of India's military power': PM Modi ahead of Monsoon Session

Ahead of the parliament's Monsoon Session on Monday (July 21), PM Narendra Modi briefed the press. He mentioned how this session is a matter of pride, as for the first time, the Indian tricolour has been unfurled at the International Space Station. He highlighted Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's feat as he scripted history through SpaceX's Axiom-4 mission.

Crediting the armed forces for their valour and grit, PM Modi also lauded the country's defence equipment and the progress it is bringing.