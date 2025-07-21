Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Jul 21) slammed the previous Congress-UPA government and said that before 2014, inflation was "in double digits" and noted that the inflation rate has now dropped to around two per cent. The PM said that under his government, 250 million, or 25 crore, people have "come out of poverty", a feat he said has gained recognition and appreciation from "many institutions of the world". He noted that the drop in the inflation rate "has become a relief and a convenience in the lives of the common people in the country".

'Fragile Five'

Labelling the pre-NDA era "Fragile Five", PM Modi said that "in the economic sector, when you all gave us the responsibility in 2014, the country was going through the stage of Fragile Five." He stated that before 2014, India was "at number ten in the global economy", but that “Today, India is moving ahead at a fast pace towards becoming the third-largest economy of the world.”