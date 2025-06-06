Indian Prime Minister is in Kashmir, in his address to the people of the valley, to highlight Pakistan's intent, which is against humanity and Kashmiriyat. He said the neighbouring nation wanted riots in India, and so they orchestrated the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives.

“Pakistan's purpose was to cause riots in India and to obstruct the earnings of the hard-working people of Kashmir. That is why Pakistan attacked the tourists in Kashmir, Pakistan targeted the tourism that earns the families of Kashmir a livelihood.”

He continued, "Adil, who challenged the terrorists, had also gone to Pahalgam to work so that he could take care of his family. But the terrorists killed him too. The strength that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have shown during this time has sent a stern message to the terrorist mentality of the world. Jammu & Kashmir's development will not be shaken by the Pahalgam attack. This is Narendra Modi's promise."

“Whenever Pakistan hears the name of Operation Sindoor, it will remember its shameful defeat. The Pakistani Army and terrorists had never thought that India would attack terrorists hundreds of kilometres inside Pakistan in such a way,” he added.



Speaking of the state and fate of Kashmir that people have accepted, he said, "J&K had seen so much destruction that the people here had stopped dreaming. They had accepted terrorism as their fate. We have brought them out of this situation. The people here now want to see Jammu & Kashmir again become a location for shooting films. They want to see it become a hub of sports."

The valley witnessed the worst terror attack I recent times, on April 22, which has numbed India. It was this fateful day that 26 innocents were killed by terrorists. India waited for a fortnight for Pakistan to take action against the terror outfits operating on its soil; instead, the country indulged in a blame game. This when India decided to launch Operation Sindoor to destroy the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.