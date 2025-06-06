Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Jammu and Kashmir, where he inaugurated Chenab and Anji bridges and flagged two new Vande Bharat trains in the valley.

While addressing the people of Kashmir, he said, “Several generations in Jammu and Kashmir passed away waiting for railway connectivity. Today, the dream of lakhs of people of J&K has been fulfilled. All the good work is indeed left for me only to complete.”

He continued, “I was watching CM Omar Abdullah's speech, he said he was in grade 7th or 8th, since then he has been waiting for the completion of this project. Today, the dreams of lakhs of people of J&K have been fulfilled.”

“Kashmir is the crown of India with precious gems. Its ancient culture, values, spiritual awareness, world of herbs and flowers, and the shining talent of its youth are truly remarkable.”

Tourists visit Paris to see the Eiffel Tower, and this bridge is taller, said PM Modi. “People will come to see Kashmir via the Chenab Bridge. Its height will make it a major tourist attraction.”

He expressed, “While walking on the Chenab and Anji bridges today, I lived the lofty aspirations of India and the skill and courage of our engineers and workers.”



“Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line project is not just a name, it is the identity of the new power of Jammu & Kashmir. It is a proclamation of the new power of India. A while ago, I got the opportunity to inaugurate the Chenab and Anji Bridges. Today, J&K got two new Vande Bharat trains. Projects worth Rs 46 thousand crores will speed up the development of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.



The valley recently experienced the most horrific attack, they are still coping with their grief and trying to get back to life. The scars maybe irreparable, they are only crawling back to normalcy.