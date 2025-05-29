'Terrorism is not a cost-effective business': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hints at hefty price Pakistan paid

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Business Summit highlighted that 'terrorism is not a cost-effective business'. His comments were directed at Pakistan for letting terror camps flourish on its soil.

He made a bold statement about how fostering terrorism has a hefty price to pay, he said, “Terrorism is not a cost-effective business; one may have to pay a heavy price, and Pakistan has an idea of this.”

He added, "We have recalibrated our engagement and scope of dialogue with Pakistan."

Reiterating the country's stance on terrorism and restricted engagement with neighbouring Pakistan, he added, "We have redesigned and refined our strategy and response against terrorism. If we speak, it will be only on terrorism and PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir), if not for these issues, then there won't be any engagement."

He also mentioned how he believes the people of PoK want to reunite with India. "I believe that the people of PoK are our own, part of our family. We have full faith that our brothers who are geographically and politically separated from us today, will also return to India someday."

Not too long ago, on May 15, during the defence minister's visit to Kashmir where he interacted with the soldiers, he said, "The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has threatened India. Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question: whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation. I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."