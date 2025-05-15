Published: May 15, 2025, 07:53 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 07:53 IST

For the first time after the launch of Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (May 15) visited Srinagar and interacted with the Armed forces. While congratulating the bravehearts for their valour and grit in the fight against terrorism, he raised a doubt if nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of a 'rogue' nation like Pakistan.

He said, "The world knows that our army's aim is accurate and when they hit the target, they leave the counting to the enemies. How strong is India's pledge against terrorism today, it can be known from the fact that we did not even care about their nuclear blackmail."

He further added, "The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has threatened India. Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation. I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."