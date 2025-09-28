/'Stop the killing': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP govt after Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, backs sixth schedule demand

A day after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (Sep 28) said that Ladakhis are under attack by the BJP and RSS. He slammed the ruling party, saying that Ladakhis have been jailed and arrested for raising their voice. He urged that the intimidation of people of Ladakh should stop, adding that they must be given guarantees under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. His reaction came after Indian government arrested Wanghcuk and hinted at his ‘Pakistani link.' Earlier, Centre cancelled the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licence of the Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh, an institute founded by Wangchuk, citing multiple violations of the Act. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) accused him of inciting violence in the Ladakh protest by delivering ‘provocative’ speeches. The MHA also said that Wangchuk misled the people through "provocative mentions of Arab Spring-style protests and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal.”