/'Stop the killing': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP govt after Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, backs sixth schedule demand

Rahul Gandhi condemned BJP and RSS for allegedly attacking Ladakhis, calling for an end to intimidation and arrests. This follows the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose group’s FCRA licence was cancelled amid accusations of inciting violence in Ladakh protest
A day after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (Sep 28) said that Ladakhis are under attack by the BJP and RSS. He slammed the ruling party, saying that Ladakhis have been jailed and arrested for raising their voice. He urged that the intimidation of people of Ladakh should stop, adding that they must be given guarantees under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. His reaction came after Indian government arrested Wanghcuk and hinted at his ‘Pakistani link.' Earlier, Centre cancelled the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licence of the Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh, an institute founded by Wangchuk, citing multiple violations of the Act. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) accused him of inciting violence in the Ladakh protest by delivering ‘provocative’ speeches. The MHA also said that Wangchuk misled the people through "provocative mentions of Arab Spring-style protests and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal.”
Read More | Indian government blames Sonam Wangchuk for violence in Ladakh protest: ‘Provocative mentions of Arab Spring, Nepal GenZ protest’
At least four people were killed and more than 70 others were injured as violent protests erupted in Leh on Thursday (Sep 24), with protesters clashing with police forces. The protest that primarily started as a 15-day hunger strike on September 15 turned into a massive shutdown on Wednesday and Thursday. People took to the streets and blocked several major roads. During the course of the shutdown, protesters clashed with police forces, set the BJP headquarters ablaze, and pelted stones at security officials. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been a crucial part in organising these protests, called off the hunger strike and urged people to stop violence. Meanwhile, the administration imposed curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, immediately banning protests and gatherings in Leh. An official order said assembly of five or more people was banned, with no procession, rally or march to be carried out without prior written approval in Leh.