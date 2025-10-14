/'Sacrificing my life for...': New twist in Haryana top cop death as officer probing him dies by suicide

In a dramatic turn in the ongoing probe into Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s death, another officer investigating him died by suicide on Tuesday (October 14). Sandeep Kumar, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted in the Rohtak cyber cell department, was leading a corruption investigation against the IPS officer. Sandeep was found dead in a field in Rohtak after he shot himself with his service revolver. Before taking the extreme step, he left behind a detailed three-page suicide note and a video message, in which he claimed he was “ending down his life for the sake of truth.”

In his note, Sandeep levelled serious charges against Y Puran Kumar, calling him a “deeply corrupt” officer who took his own life out of fear that his alleged wrongdoings were about to be exposed. He accused the IPS officer of trying to deflect attention by portraying the corruption allegations as a case of caste discrimination. Sandeep claimed he had caught the IPS officer’s gunman accepting a ₹2.5 lakh bribe from a liquor contractor, who had earlier approached the officer after being threatened by a gangster. Once the bribery claims surfaced, Sandeep alleged that Y Puran Kumar used caste as a shield to divert scrutiny and later died by suicide.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch the video posted by Sandeep Kumar

In the video recorded before his death, Sandeep said that after Y Puran Kumar took charge in the Rohtak range, he systematically sidelined honest officers and brought in those willing to participate in corrupt practices. “They stalled files, summoned petitioners and extorted money. Women personnel were sexually exploited in return for transfers,” he alleged. He further urged authorities to investigate the assets of those linked to the officer. “This is not about caste. It’s about corruption. I am proud to stand for the truth,” Sandeep said, adding that his act was intended to “awaken the country.”