/'Sacrificing my life for...': New twist in Haryana top cop death as officer probing him dies by suicide

Rohtak ASI Sandeep Kumar, who was probing IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, died by suicide, accusing him of corruption and misuse of caste claims
In a dramatic turn in the ongoing probe into Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s death, another officer investigating him died by suicide on Tuesday (October 14). Sandeep Kumar, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted in the Rohtak cyber cell department, was leading a corruption investigation against the IPS officer. Sandeep was found dead in a field in Rohtak after he shot himself with his service revolver. Before taking the extreme step, he left behind a detailed three-page suicide note and a video message, in which he claimed he was “ending down his life for the sake of truth.”
In his note, Sandeep levelled serious charges against Y Puran Kumar, calling him a “deeply corrupt” officer who took his own life out of fear that his alleged wrongdoings were about to be exposed. He accused the IPS officer of trying to deflect attention by portraying the corruption allegations as a case of caste discrimination. Sandeep claimed he had caught the IPS officer’s gunman accepting a ₹2.5 lakh bribe from a liquor contractor, who had earlier approached the officer after being threatened by a gangster. Once the bribery claims surfaced, Sandeep alleged that Y Puran Kumar used caste as a shield to divert scrutiny and later died by suicide.
In the video recorded before his death, Sandeep said that after Y Puran Kumar took charge in the Rohtak range, he systematically sidelined honest officers and brought in those willing to participate in corrupt practices. “They stalled files, summoned petitioners and extorted money. Women personnel were sexually exploited in return for transfers,” he alleged. He further urged authorities to investigate the assets of those linked to the officer. “This is not about caste. It’s about corruption. I am proud to stand for the truth,” Sandeep said, adding that his act was intended to “awaken the country.”
He also praised Rohtak police chief Narendra Bijarnia — one of the 10 officers named in Y Puran Kumar’s suicide note — calling him an honest officer. Bijarnia has since been transferred. Meanwhile, SP Rohtak SurendraSinghBhoria said, “This was a hardworking ASI of our police department, Sandeep. He was very honest and hardworking. His body has been found. A forensic team has been called here and an investigation is being carried out. He was posted in cyber cell.”