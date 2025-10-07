/'Only Almighty knows...:' India Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refuses to talk about Pakistan's future

India Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday (Oct 6), said that he doesn't want to talk about Pakistan's future. His comments were in reference of the old 'jelly state' remark by former Rajya Sabha MP MJ Akbar. Recently, India and Pakistan had exchanged hostilities in the month of May earlier this year after India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on April 22. India, in response, made precision strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, targeting terrorist hideouts.

Rajnath says Pak's future 'uncertain'

The Defence Minister was attending an event on the sidelines of which he made the comments about Pakistan's current state of affairs.

“Considering Pakistan’s current state, only the Almighty knows what the future holds for it. I don’t want to talk about the future," Rajnath Singh said. He also spoke about India in comparison and cited various reforms brought in by the government which have made India the fourth largest economy in the world.

"If you look at some South Asian countries, you will realise how stable India is," the Defence Minister remarked.

Operation Sindoor and its impact

India called the strikes against Pakistan Operation Sindoor, and the exercise was only paused when the ceasefire was announced between the two countries following the three-day exchange of hostilities. Ever since, India has reiterated its stance of no tolerance towards cross-border terrorism and has warned Pakistan that Operation Sindoor has only been paused and not stopped.

The two nations have exchanged various statements on damages caused in the conflict with Pakistan mainly fueling its propaganda through unverified statements, including downing the French-made Indian Rafale jets.