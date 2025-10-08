/'No one has the right to...': CJI Gavai's mother calls shoe throwing incident as attack on Constitution

Kamaltai Gavai, 84, mother of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai, has strongly condemned the shoe-throwing incident that took place inside the Supreme Court on Monday (October 6), describing it as an "attack on the Constitution" and an effort to sow “anarchy in the country.” This was her first public statement since the event, which happened during case hearings before a bench led by Chief Justice Gavai. During proceedings, a man, identified as advocate Rakesh Kishore, threw an object at the bench. Security personnel intervened and escorted him out of the courtroom. As he was being removed, Kishore shouted, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge," expressing anger over remarks made during the Khajuraho Vishnu idol restoration case hearing.

In her statement to the media on Tuesday (October 7) in Amravati, Kamaltai said, “Such acts amount to spreading anarchy. Every citizen has the right to express disagreement, but no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. We must protect the dignity of our democratic institutions.” “This is not just a personal attack but part of a poisonous ideology that must be checked before it spreads. Such incidents insult our Constitution and disgrace our nation. Anyone acting against the Constitution must face strict punishment,” she further added.

Also Read: Bar Council of India suspends advocate who throws shoe at CJI BR Gavai in court



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kamaltai, who is a strong believer in Dr. BR Ambedkar’s vision, reiterated her faith in the inclusive Constitution drafted by Ambedkar, which is based on the principle of ‘live and let live.’ She urged citizens to settle disputes through constitutional and peaceful means. Her comments came just days after she declined an invitation to attend the RSS centenary celebrations in Amravati, following opposition from Dalit groups.

In response to the Supreme Court incident, the Amravati District Lawyers Association held a protest on Tuesday (October 7), condemning the attack. Hundreds of lawyers gathered at the district collector’s office, calling for action against the accused. Association leaders, including advocate Sunil Deshmukh, advocate Amol Mural, and senior lawyer advocate Prashant Deshpande, described the act as an affront to both the judiciary and the rule of law.