/‘Never outshine the master’: Raghav Chadha drops cryptic hint as AAP tensions grow

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Monday (March 06) shared a cryptic post amid his ongoing rift with the party leadership, fuelling speculation over internal tensions. Chadha posted images of the book The 48 Laws of Power by author Robert Greene and said its timing was “hard to ignore”. He revealed that he turned to the first chapter titled “Never outshine the master”, hinting at a possible message.

“Somebody gifted me a book this week. Funny how timing works. The timing is hard to ignore. I turned to chapter 1 – ‘Never outshine the master’. Some books arrive exactly when they are meant to,” he wrote.

AAP removes Chadha from key Rajya Sabha role

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The post comes days after the Aam Aadmi Party removed Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. The party also asked the Rajya Sabha secretariat not to allot him time to speak on its behalf.

Chadha, 37, is among the youngest members of the Upper House and one of the party’s most recognisable faces. Since his removal, he has shared multiple videos criticising the party, while AAP leaders have accused him of engaging in “soft PR” and avoiding direct attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Party leaders question Chadha’s stance on key issues

Senior AAP leaders have alleged that Chadha showed reluctance in raising issues aligned with the party’s stand. They pointed to his refusal to sign a notice seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his absence from opposition walkouts on key issues.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj have accused him of deviating from the party line.

Chadha’s silence during the imprisonment of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case had also raised questions, though he has denied any fallout. He is the second AAP Rajya Sabha MP, after Swati Maliwal, to face tensions with the party leadership in recent years.