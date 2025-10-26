/‘I Love Muhammad’ slogans found on temples in Aligarh, police call it deliberate provocation

Tensions flared in India's Uttar Pradesh, after multiple temples in Aligarh district were defaced with the slogan "I Love Muhammad," sparking anger among locals and prompting a swift police response. The slogans, reportedly painted with spray or chalk, appeared late Friday night or early Saturday morning on the walls of temples in two villages - Bulakgarhi and Bhagwanpur.

A deliberate provocation?

Aligarh SSP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun described the incident as a deliberate "provocation" aimed at disrupting communal harmony and urged residents to remain calm. The SSP personally inspected the religious sites and assured villagers that strict action would be taken against those responsible. Authorities have already removed the slogans to maintain peace and prevent further unrest.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a statement on X, the Aligarh Police said, "Thana Lodha – Upon receiving information about religious slogans being written on religious sites, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh, conducted an inspection of all religious sites in the villages of Bulakgarhi and Bhagwanpur."

"Religious slogans written on four religious sites have been removed. Discussions have also been held with the villagers. A previous dispute in the village has also come to notice. A thorough investigation is being conducted into all aspects. A case is being registered in this matter, and orders have been given to take strict punitive action against the accused involved in the incident. Peace prevails at the scene," added the statement.

Also read | Delhi Police foils suicide attack plot targeting crowded areas; ISIS operatives with possible Pakistan ISI links arrested

Security beefed up