'He dragged her to the... ': Bengaluru student arrested for alleged rape at private college

A 22-year-old student, who has been identified as Jeevan Gowda, has been taken into police custody in Bengaluru after being accused of sexually assaulting a senior at a private engineering college. The survivor, a seventh-semester student, filed a complaint at Hanumanthanagar police station, leading to Jeevan’s remand to judicial custody. Police said that the alleged incident occurred on October 10 within the college campus but was reported five days later after the survivor informed her parents. Both students were acquainted, though Jeevan was reportedly a year behind in his studies due to academic delays.

The complaint details that the survivor had met Jeevan during lunch to collect study materials. He allegedly called her to a secluded spot on the seventh floor near the architecture block and attempted to kiss her. When she resisted, he reportedly dragged her to a men’s restroom on the sixth floor and assaulted her. The accused also allegedly took her phone during the attack.

The survivor, initially too distressed to approach authorities, eventually lodged the complaint with her parents’ support. Police have started forensic examinations, though the absence of CCTV footage in the area has complicated evidence collection. The case has sparked political backlash, with leaders criticising the state government’s handling of women’s safety. BJP leader R Ashok described the incident as indicative of a larger law-and-order crisis, citing that Karnataka has registered over 979 sexual assault cases against girls in the last four months, including 114 in Bengaluru.