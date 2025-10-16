/'First AI hub coming to Andhra': PM Modi hails Google’s largest investment in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that Google will establish India's first artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the tech giant's largest investment outside the US will include advanced AI infrastructure, data center capacity, large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network.

While addressing, PM Modi said, "Just two days ago, Google announced a major investment in Andhra Pradesh. Google is going to build India's first artificial intelligence hub here in our Andhra Pradesh. Yesterday, when I was talking to the CEO of Google, he told me that we have investments in many countries around the world outside the US. But now we are going to make the largest investment in Andhra Pradesh. This new AI Hub includes powerful AI infrastructure, data center capacity, large-scale energy sources, and expanded fiber-optic network."

The project launched by Google will also feature an international subsea gateway connecting Visakhapatnam to global networks through multiple undersea cables. "This project will establish Visakhapatnam as an AI and connectivity hub. It will serve not only India but the entire world. I extend special congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh for this and highly commend Chandrababu Naidu for his vision," he added.

PM Modi's statement followed after he inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation developmental projects worth Rs 13,430 crore in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. The developmental projects include industry, railways, power transmission, roads, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.

Calling it a milestone for India’s digital future, Modi praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision and added, "As Chandrababu said, looking at this rapid pace, I can say that in 2047, when it will be 100 years of independence, India will be developed. I am confident that the 21st century is going to be the century of India. The 21st century is going to be the century of 1.4 billion Indians."

"In the last 16 months, the vehicle of progress has been running at a fast speed. There has been quite a lot of development with the double-engine government. Today, Delhi and Amravati together are going towards fast paced progress. Just like what Chandrababu Naidu said, that seeing the fast paced progress, in 2047, when 100 years of Independence will be completed, Viksit bharat will definitely happen," he said.

The Prime Minister offered prayers and performed pooja at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam. He also performed pooja and participated in Darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam yesterday. Later, he paid his visit to the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam.