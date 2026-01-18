/'Bomb threat' forces Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Lucknow

Google Preferred
Published: Jan 18, 2026, 14:55 IST | Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 15:12 IST
Flight 6E-6650 was carrying 238 passengers and had to land in Lucknow, the police informed. It was later learnt that there was tissue paper in the lavatory, which led to the chaos.

On Sunday (Jan 18), an IndiGo Airlines Bagdogra-bound flight took off from Delhi airport but had to make an emergency landing after receiving a bomb threat. Flight 6E-6650 was carrying 238 passengers and had to land in Lucknow, the police informed. It was later learnt that a tissue paper in the lavatory led to the chaos.

"A message was found written on a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight, stating that there was a bomb on board. The flight had 238 passengers, along with the pilots and crew,” ACP Rajneesh Verma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added, “The flight was en route from Delhi to Bagdogra. It made an emergency landing in Lucknow and is currently being searched.”

In a statement, the airline said that the established protocol were followed and relevant authorities were informed immediately. The airline and authorities in tandem are carrying out the necessary security checks.

The statement also mentioned, “We are making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities.”

Just as the flight landed in Lucknow, security personnel immediately began probing the matter. IndiGo flight 6E-6650 was parked in the isolation bay. The bomb disposal squad and CISF teams took over the investigation. The passengers on board were safely evacuated. Further searches and routine checks were conducted. The information was received that at approximately 8:46 AM this morning, a message was sent from ATC stating there was a bomb in the aircraft, and after being diverted, the flight landed in Lucknow at approximately 9:17 AM.

