/Days after massive cancellations, IndiGo says operating over 2,000 flights on Dec 13

Following the massive cancellation of flights across India earlier this month, IndiGo on Saturday (Dec 13) said that it is operating more than 2,000 flights for a second day in a row, adding that “onward momentum continues”. This comes after the Civil Aviation Ministry earlier this week directed the airline to cut its operations by 10 per cent. More than 5,000 flights were cancelled by the operator in recent days, which led to frustration among the passengers, who were stranded for hours at the airports.

“Demonstrating continuous operational normalization and stability consecutively for the last five days, IndiGo is set to operate over 2,050 flights today, as per its revised schedule, scaled down in line with government directive. All our 138 operational destinations are connected, and our on-time performance has been consistently normal as per IndiGo standards,” IndiGo said in a statement on Saturday.

It further added that only two flights were cancelled a day earlier, adding that IndiGo operated more than 2,050 flights.

“In line with the operational update shared yesterday, we operated over 2,050 flights with only two cancellations, due to technical issues, with all affected customers reaccommodated in alternate flights immediately,” the statement read.

The airline further cautioned its passengers against any false information about mass cancellations across its network. It said, “We continue to uphold the integrity of our revised flight schedule and strongly urge our passengers not to be misled by any false information about mass cancellations across our network. We have also informed all our airport partners to publish the new flight schedules of the adjusted network on terminal screens to avoid any confusion. With over 3.25 lakh customers choosing to fly with us daily, we are grateful for the confidence they continue to place in us.”

DGCA sacks 4 inspectors

Earlier on Friday (Dec 12), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday (Dec 12) sacked four flight operations inspectors (FOIs) amid an investigation into massive flight cancellations. The officials relieved from duty were responsible for operational oversight on the airline. Meanwhile, the aviation watchdog also summoned CEO Pieter Elbers again on Friday afternoon.

IndiGo announces compensation