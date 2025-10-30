/'Bihar can never forgive Chhath insult': PM Modi attacks Mahagathbandhan over Rahul's remark ahead of state polls

PM Modi accused Congress and RJD of insulting Chhathi Maiya, urging Bihar voters to reject their disrespect toward local faith ahead of the 2025 polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur on Thursday (October 30) morning, launched a strong attack on the Mahagathbandhan — the Congress and the RJD — accusing them of disrespecting the faith of the people of Bihar. With the state assembly elections just a week away, he invoked local religious sentiments linked to Chhath Puja. “While your own son is proudly sharing the glory of Chhathi Maiya with the world, the Congress and RJD leaders are showing disrespect towards her,” he said.
“How can anyone demean Chhathi Maiya just to seek votes? Will Bihar accept such an insult? Will my mothers and sisters, who observe this sacred fast without even drinking water, tolerate such words? Their comments reveal how little regard they have for our traditions. For the RJD and Congress, the devotion to Chhathi Maiya seems nothing more than a performance,” the Prime Minister said. He said, “We are trying to get a UNESCO heritage tag for the Chhath festival.”
On Wednesday (October 29), Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the INDIA alliance, accusing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad of aiming to make his son Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar. He also claimed that Congress president Sonia Gandhi was seeking to make her son Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, while pointing out that “neither of these positions are vacant.” In response, Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader, defended the INDIA alliance's manifesto, which had been released the day before. He emphasised that the document represented the alliance's promises and resolutions, asserting that all commitments would be honored if the Mahagathbandhan emerged victorious in the elections.