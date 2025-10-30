/Bihar Elections 2025: Shah accuses opposition of ‘family politics,’ defends NDA’s welfare initiatives in state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (October 29) criticised RJD chief Lalu Prasad for attempting to make his son, Tejashwi Yadav, as the Chief Minister of Bihar, while also accusing Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of aiming to make her son, Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister. Shah emphasised that neither position is available, referring to the BJP's merit-based ticket system in contrast to the opposition's ‘family-driven politics’.

Addressing a rally in Darbhanga to support BJP candidate Maithili Thakur from Alinagar, Shah termed the opposition coalition, the Mahagathbandhan, a “thug bandhan”. He further accused Lalu of being linked to various corruption scandals, including the fodder scam, bitumen scam, and the land-for-jobs scandal, while also alleging that Congress was involved in ₹12 lakh crore worth of corruption. Shah also questioned whether the RJD would ensure that members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) remained in jail if they came to power, pointing to the NDA's stance against the radical group. He highlighted the NDA’s welfare initiatives, such as providing free rations to 8.52 crore Biharis, forming a Makhana Board, and supplying 125 units of free power to citizens.

Add WION as a Preferred Source