Zendaya to 'Squid Game': The historic wins at Emmy 2022

All hail Queen Zendaya! All of 26, the actress created history at the Emmy awards on Monday night as she won an award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. Zendaya won for her performance in the popular show 'Euphoria' and became the first black actress to win the award twice.



Zendaya had previously won in the same category in 2020 for the same show and was the youngest actress to have won in the category.



Monday night, television's finest was honoured at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Not just Zendaya, but the South Korean drama 'Squid Game' too created history as its director Hwang Dong-hyuk and actor Lee Jung-jae picked up awards.



Dong-hyuk and Jung-jae became first Korean artist to have won at the Emmys. Hwang Dong-hyuk won in the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series category for the first episode of the show titled 'Red Light, Green Light'.

Meanwhile, actor Lee Jung-jae became the first non-English speaking actor to win in the lead actor category.



There were other historic moments too as Quinta Brunson became the second black woman to win in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Before her Lena Waithe had won in the same category for 'Master of None' in 2017. Waithe had shared the award with co-writer Aziz Ansari.



It was an important night for artists of colour as Sheryl Lee Ralph took home the Emmy award in Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Sheryl became the first Black woman to have won the award in 35 years in this category.

The awards, held at the Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, California, awarded TV shows and artists in the timeframe of June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022.



'Succession' was the frontrunner going into the ceremony with 12 major nominations. 'The White Lotus' and Ted Lasso followed with 11 and 10 nods, respectively. And indeed, 'Succession' took home the biggest prize of the evening. But 'The White Lotus' was the biggest overall winner with 5 wins.