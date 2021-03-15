'Zack Snyder's Justice League' final trailer sees Superman and Darkseid take the center-stage

The final trailer of Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' is here, and teases a showdown, DC fans know all about.



With less than a week to go before it releases on HBO Max, Justice League Snyder cut sees Darkseid and Superman taking center stage amidst a battle for "all of existence."

The film, which features some new footage shot specifically for Snyder's version of the film, has a four-hour run time and will have significant changes made to the version that was released in 2017. The previous film was finished by Joss Whedon after Snyder left the production due to the death of his daughter.



Zack Snyder reveals his version of 'Justice League' is not a series.



Chief among those changes is an increased focus on Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher, who has been teased as the "heart" of the new version. Fisher has made headlines for his repeated criticisms on social media of Whedon's version and his changes to the character, as well as alleged abuse during filming.



'Justice League' new photos released by Zack Snyder will leave you intrigued

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' is seeing the light of day on March 18, with a special virtual watch party being held by Warner Bros. on the day of its release. In India, the series is available for renting and buying on BookMyShow streamer along with Google Play and Apple TV.