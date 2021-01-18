Zack Snyder reveals his version of 'Justice League' is not a series

Zack Snyder's version of 'Justice League' is being touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. While it was earlier reported that the Snyder Cut would be a four-part mini-series, Snyder recently confirmed that it would a be a four-hour long movie. The film will be releasing on HBO Max in March 2021.



Snyder who was originally on board of the 2017 DC movie 'Justice League' as director, had to step down during the film's post-production due to the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from him on the film.



Several fans, cast members and crew petitioned for Snyder’s original vision to see the light of day post the film's release. Warner Bros eventually confirmed the Snyder Cut was in the works and would get a digital release.



Responding to a fan on the social networking site Vero asking if the project would be a series or a “one shot movie”, Snyder replied, “One shot.”



Snyder has been regularly updating fans about his upcoming film and has shared images of the film on social media in the recent past.

In the new images, Gal Gadot returns as Amazonian Princess 'Wonder Woman', and clearly is integral to the 'Snyder Cut of Justice League'.



'Snyder Cut' will bring back the original stars -- Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Jared Leto will reprise his role as 'Joker' from 'The Suicide Squad'.

