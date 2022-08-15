Worried and wordless: Padma Lakshmi calls attack on ex-husband Salman Rushdie a 'nigtmare'

Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie was stabbed on Friday, August 12, while he was all set to address a public event in New York, USA. The stabbing news shocked the entire world. Now, the Indian-origin author's ex-wife Padma Lakshmi has finally opened up about the tragic incident.



Lakshmi noted that she was finally relieved after hearing about Rushidie's health improvement as he was taken off the ventilator.



Taking to her Twitter account, the American TV personality called the stabbing day a nightmare, she tweeted, ''Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare.''

Also Read in Pics: After 'Satanic Verses' controversy, Salman Rushdie's life in hiding & beyond



Further, the 51-year-old host added, ''Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing.''

Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare. Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 14, 2022 ×

Her tweet comes after reports came out that the author has been taken off ventilator support and is now interacting and feeling better.



Lakshmi and Rushdie got married in the year 2004 and got divorced in the year 2007. This was Padma Lakshmi's first marriage and

Rushdie's fourth. She was only 28 years old when she got married to Rushdie who was 51. The 'Easy Exotic' author is 24 years younger than him.



His son Zafar Rushdie also released a health update, reading, “My father remains in critical condition in hospital receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment,” Zafar Rushdie wrote in a statement. “We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words.”



“Thought his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact,” added, via NY Post.