/Who is Jin Ze? Chinese TV and short-drama actor passes away at 33, agency confirms

In a shocking turn of events, Chinese actor and model Jin Ze has tragically passed away at the age of 33. The news of his death was confirmed by his agency, Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co. Ltd.

Releasing a statement to confirm the news, the actor’s agency also urged the public not to spread rumours related to the actor or his death and to respect the privacy of his family during this difficult time. Reports of the actor’s death circulated before the agency issued its confirmation.

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Jin Ze breathed his last at his home in Hangzhou on June 4.

“We announce with profound sorrow that our contracted actor Jin Ze (Zhang Jiawei) passed away at his home in Hangzhou on June 4, 2026,” the statement read.

“Jin Ze, formerly known as Zhang Jiawei, was born on January 30, 1993, in Weihai, Shandong Province. He was an outstanding young actor and model… We express our deepest grief and extend our sincere condolences to his family.”

In the statement, the agency requested that people refrain from spreading rumours or unverified information about the family. It also asked the public not to disturb the family as funeral preparations are underway. The exact cause of death is not yet known.

Soon after the news of his death broke, fans started paying tribute to him.

Who was Jin Ze?

Jin Ze built his career through web dramas and youth-focused series. His recent credits include Hello Joann, Forget You Remember Love, Legally Romance, Begin Again, Beauty Reborn, and Don’t Negotiate With Your Boss. His upcoming drama, Waiting for the Flowers to Bloom, Waiting for Your Return, was among his most anticipated projects, and even before the release, the show had over a million interactions. According to China News Weekly, Jin Ze graduated from the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and started out as a model before moving into acting.