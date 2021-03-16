Watch: How BTS reacted as they lost the Grammy to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

South Korean boy band BTS earned their first Grammy nomination this year in the Best Pop duo/group performance category for their song 'Dynamite'. They lost the award to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga who got it for their song 'Rain on Me'.



Post the awards, the seven-member band soon after were super active on social media assuring their fans officially known as the ARMY that they will keep working hard to entertain them and hopefully win one next year.



Singer Jin took to Weverse and wrote, "Army saranghae i love you." Rapper J-Hope followed the same and wrote, "Army saranghae i love you." Meanwhile, Suga said, "Let's run/work even harder this year!"

Soon after the event, BTS hosted a brief and the boys revealed what they were up to hours leading up to the big event. J-Hope revealed that he took a pre-ceremony nap while Suga admitted he had passed out. Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift create history; the full list of winners



The chat lasted for about 20 minutes and the group subsequently shared a video clip of the moment the names of the winners were announced. In the video, BTS can be seen looking disappointed at losing but they soon gather themselves and celebrate Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's win.

The group though created history at the Grammys this year as they performed 'Dynamite'. It was the first solo act by any Korean artist in the history of the Grammys.