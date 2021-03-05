'WandaVision' finale is 'surprising' and 'satisfying', says director Matt Shakman

The finale of the web series 'WandaVision' is perhaps one of the most anticipated finales of this season. As several fan theories about the ending of the Marvel show is doing the rounds, director of the series Matt Shakman states that the episode may leave fans disappointed.



Ahead of the finale, Shakman said in a new interview that while many fan theories might not pan out, he termed the ending as "surprising" and "satisfying".



"I know there are so many theories out there; there will be a lot of people who will no doubt be disappointed by one theory or another. But we're always telling this story about Wanda dealing with grief and learning how to accept that loss, and hopefully, people will find that the finale is surprising but also satisfying and that it feels inevitable because it's the same story they've been watching the whole time," he told Entertainment Weekly.



'WandaVision' gives an ode to popular sitcoms over the years while portraying Wanda's grief.

Shakman stated that Elizabeth Olsen has been the biggest 'advocate' of the character.

"When she first got the part, she read everything that there was out there, and she very much understood that Wanda has experienced more loss than anybody else in the Marvel universe. She's lost her parents, she's lost her brother, she's lost the love of her life by now, and she's right on the edge. In some ways, (Wanda is) as close as Marvel gets to exploring mental illness, really — like, how do you hold together your reality when you're constantly experiencing so much trauma? She taps into that so beautifully, and she's an incredibly talented actor," Shakman said.



Reports state that Marvel, so far, has no plans to renew the show for the next season. Instead, once the show is over, Marvel will roll out the next series in its phase 4- 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the lead.