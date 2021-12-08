Vir Das to develop and star in his next international project, a comedy series

Vir Das is set to write and executive produce a brand new show for FOX titled 'Country Eastern'. The series is a single camera comedy which will also star Vir Das. The show is about a young wealthy man from India who moves to America to restarts his life with his family. In an attempt to rebuild their lives in Memphis, Tennessee, he decides to pursue his passion and become a country music singer. The only issue is that he’s pretty bad at singing.

Speaking of the series, Vir Das said, “It’s an exciting brand new project that is in the works and I’m happy to announce that the series is now being developed. The writing of the series is currently on. I’m excited to be collaborating with such immensely talented names, each of whom have an envious body of work. It’s a unique comedy and I’m looking forward to filming the series soon." Nick Canon's youngest child, 5 month old son dies of brain cancer



Vir is set to co-write, executive produce the show with Sam Laybourne, with Laybourne also being the showrunner. Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before ED today

Brooklyn Nine Nine's Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer and Ali Bell of Party Over Here will also executive produce along with Reg Tigerman. CBS Studios and Fox Entertainment will produce.

Vir is also soon set to be seen in a Hollywood flick titled 'The Bubble' being directed by Judd Apatow.