Vikas Bahl on making a sequel of Queen: It should happen

Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen might just get a sequel soon. The film's director, Vikas Bahl, has recently spoken about the possible sequel of his 2014 smash hit which starred Ranuat along with Lisa Haydon and Rajkummar Rao.



While promoting his new film Shaitaan, which stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika in the lead, Bahl was asked whether he intends to make a sequel of the hugely successful film.



Ten years of Queen



Vikas spoke to News18 and stated that despite completing a decade, people still asked him about Queen and the possibility of a remake. He also stated that because the bar was set so high with the film, he wanted the sequel to match up to it.



“It makes me feel like the film was released just yesterday. I am happy to say that we have finished writing the story. So yes, the sequel should happen,” he said, adding, “If I didn’t feel the pressure of matching up to the expectations that people have from the sequel, I would have already made it four years back just for money. But we were sure we wouldn’t do it until we got a story that delivered as much as Queen did.”



Bahl subsequently made films like Shaandaar, Super 30, Goodbye and Ganapath.



About Shaitaan



Vikas’ upcoming film Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika in the lead roles, will be released on March 9. The trailer of the film was released on Thursday, promising a ride filled with twists and turns. The trailer saw Madhavan’s character enter Ajay and Jyothika’s home, turning their world upside down, despite promising to leave in 15 minutes.