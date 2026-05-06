/Vijay pays last respects to producer RB Choudary, consoles grieving son and actor Jiiva

The death of veteran producer R. B. Choudary has sent shockwaves across the South Indian film industry. The producer of several renowned films passed away on Tuesday (May 5) after sustaining serious injuries in an accident in Rajasthan.

A day after he breathed his last, the producer breathed his last; his mortal remains were brought to Chennai and kept at his residence, where several members of the South film industry gathered to pay their respects. Actors, filmmakers, and other industry members, including Mammootty, Dhanush, and Suriya, visited his home to offer condolences.

Vijay pays last respects to producer RB Choudary

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Actor-turned-politician Vijay also visited Choudary’s residence to offer his last respects. The actor has been in the spotlight after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), registered a major victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on May 4. After staking a claim to form the government and meeting Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Vijay visited Choudary’s home.

In a video that has gone viral, the actor was seen placing a floral garland on the mortal remains of the late producer. He was also seen consoling his Nanban co-star Jiiva, Choudary’s son.

Watch the video here.

Before Vijay, actors such as Suriya, Karthi, Dhanush and Chiyaan Vikram were spotted at the producer's residence in Chennai, where they arrived to pay their last respects.

RB Choudary, who bankrolled over 100 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages under the banner of Super Good Films, died in a road accident near Joontha village in the Bewar district of Rajasthan. He was 76. As per the police, he was returning from a relative's wedding when his car went out of control after a cattle strayed onto the road and crashed into a roadside wall.

"My dear friend, Super Good Films RB Choudary was a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," wrote Rajinikanth.