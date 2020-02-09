Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara' mints Rs 1.85 cr at box office on day two

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial movie 'Shikara' that hit the screens on Friday, opened to a whopping Rs 1.20 crore at the box office on the first day of its release. The movie improved its collection on its second day of release.



Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that the show business gathered momentum in the post noon shows. He wrote down, '' #Shikara improves on Day 2 [rarity for a film starring newcomers]... Needs to gain ground on Day 3 [Sun]... Also needs to hold on to Day 1 levels on Day 4 [Mon] + trend well on remaining weekdays for a decent total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 3.05 cr. #India biz''.

It narrates the story of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley in 1990 and the bond between the lead actors in the worst of times.

A woman belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community broke down and lashed out at director Vidhu Vinod Chopra after watching his film 'Shikara' at a theatre here where he had come to get a firsthand public review of the film on Friday.



The film showcases 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps. It also has real footage from the time of the mass exodus. The flick is largely shot in the Kashmir Valley and is being promoted mainly as a journey of love between the lead couple.



Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, 'Shikara' released on February 7, 2020.